Philip Parfitt’s Cane Corso injured Paul Machin on Upper Dock Street in Newport on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

A month earlier, on Thursday, March 30 last year, the dog was dangerously out of control on Broad Street in Blaenavon.

Parfitt, whose address was given as a caravan in the Talywain area of Pontypool, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Newport Magistrates' Court ordered that the animal be destroyed unless the defendant meets the following conditions:

It is to be muzzled in any public place

It is to be neutered within two months after the date of collection

It is to be registered with a vet

It is to be insured for third party insurance

It is to be kept under proper control in both public and private

It is to be walked on a lead and by a person over 18 when in public and on a lead no greater than 1.5 metres in length

The defendant was sentenced to a community order.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Parfitt has to pay Mr Machin £100 compensation.