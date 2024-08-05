The far-right group known as the ‘English Defence League’ have taken part in riots across major UK cities following the murders of three young girls in Southport.

On Monday, July 29, three girls aged six, seven and nine were killed in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga session for children in Southport. Eight children and two adults were also injured.

This tragic attack seemed to spark angry protestors to attack mosques and asylum seekers in English cities.

Rioting so far has included 50 police officers being injured, hotels and mosques being set on fire and innocent people suffering serious injuries.

In attempts to keep this far-right induced violence out of Newport and Wales, faiths are coming together by hosting peace vigils for all to attend.

The Islamic Society for Wales (ISW) were hosted in Newport Cathedral to stand together in prayer, and light a candle remembering the lives that were lost in Southport.

“The prayers were also for the cities that are suffering from the unrest we have seen over the last week,” said Mubarak Ali, Secretary if the ISW.

“We want to discourage people in Newport from engaging in similar activities and show hope for the future.”

Interfaith Officer for the diesis of Monmouth, Andrew Lightbrown, felt as though their faiths needed to do something, as a demonstration of solidarity.

“I felt it was important for us to show friendship and unity through these dark times,” he said.

“Both myself and Mubarak thought that the horrific incident in Southport is being used as a catalyst to promote vile ideology and we needed to stand against that.

“We held a vigil for peace in our cathedral where all faiths were invited. It demonstrated a commitment to peace, hope, unity and friendship.

“We do not want these terrible spates of crime to make their way to Newport. This city has a commitment to justice and inclusion. It always has.

“Nobody should be afraid.”

MPs Ruth Jones and Jessica Morden were present at the vigil. They praised the faiths on coming together during these times.

The vigil included prayers from both faiths, speeches and the giving of candles.