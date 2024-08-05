Taking place against the backdrop of Cardiff Castle, the festival sold 170,000 tickets to fans over the summer, with 52 per cent of attendees hailing from Wales.

The remaining 48 per cent travelled from a range of countries including Brazil, America, Portugal, and Australia to join the celebrations.

Avril Lavigne, IDLES, The National, JLS, Rick Astley, Nothing But Thieves and Crowded House were amongst those to take to the Cardiff Castle stage this summer.

There were also sold-out performances from Manic Street Preachers and Suede as well as Catfish and the Bottlemen. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Madness, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer were also amongst the star acts taking to the castle stage.

The grand finale featured Anne-Marie as headliner, with support from Tom Walker on Saturday, July 27.

Other acts to perform on the date included Jax Jones, Artful Dodger, CVC, Ben Ellis, and Ian Davies.

Founder of The DEPOT and DEPOT Live, Nick Saunders, said: "It has been an incredible summer at the castle – by all accounts a resounding success.

"We did some huge numbers, welcoming 170,000 people through the gates to enjoy live music in the Welsh sunshine.

"Whilst 52 per cent of our attendees came from here in Wales, we had some who travelled in from places as far flung as Brazil, America, Portugal, and even Australia."

Councillor Jen Burke, cabinet member for culture, parks and events, said: "This summer of live music in the castle has been a wonderful addition to the city’s events calendar and has brought a significant economic boost to our city centre, attracting crowds from all over the world to our vibrant Welsh capital.

"Our grassroots music and hospitality venues have spoken to us about a clear benefit to them having these concerts take place.

"We are really proud of how we are establishing Cardiff as a must-go destination for music delivering on our Cardiff Music Strategy."

DEPOT Live is events arm of The DEPOT venue, based in Cardiff, the venue celebrates its 10th birthday in the capital this September.