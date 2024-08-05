As part of an artistic installation, a team of young people, alongside an experienced builder, united to assemble the house structure, culminating in applause from onlookers as smoke issued from the newly positioned chimney.

This rapid construction was intended as a modern take on the old Welsh practice of Tŷ Unnos, or "house in one night."

This folklore suggested that a person could claim ownership of land if they managed to build a house on common land between sundown and sunrise.

Project leader, Citrus Arts, based near Pontypridd, aimed to spark debate around pressing contemporary issues including housing and climate change.

Citrus Arts' artistic director, James Doyle Roberts, said: "The Tŷ Unnos custom still resonated, with some participants having faced 'housing insecurity'.

"It is something that is very much on people's minds, that they are conscious about.

"I also hope the project will raise awareness about the environment and climate change."

The assembled house included a traditional wood-burning stove, chimney, and sloping roof, all of which were put together like a jigsaw.

Architect Tabitha Pope conceptualised the house, prioritising sustainable materials and incorporating plans for the potential reuse and recycling of its elements.

The project was aided by builders Frowen Brothers and lighting technicians T&M Technical.

Citrus Arts' initiative provided a platform for a group of young people from Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Many of them had limited experience in the arts, having faced hurdles in their career development due to financial and accessibility issues, according to Mr Roberts.

