The campaign's figures show that Blaenau Gwent has the lowest life expectancy rate, with Monmouthshire having the highest—and a gap of five years between the two.

Health Equals, a coalition of 27 organisations, including Mind, the British Red Cross, and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, has launched the #MakeHealthEqual campaign in Cardiff.

This aims to draw the new UK Government's attention to the health disparities that shorten lives across the UK, influenced by factors like income and housing.

Research from Health Equals highlights a five-year gap in life expectancy across Welsh council areas, with Blaenau Gwent residents expected to live until 77 and Monmouthshire residents until 82.

To illustrate this, 50 babies were photographed, with one from Cardiff now used in an awareness campaign in the city centre.

Camilla, a Cardiff resident active on the Food Cardiff board, said: "As someone who has relied on a food pantry, I know first hand the stresses it can place on individuals and households when you cannot afford healthy food.

"The cost-of-living crisis on top of the pandemic really did hit us for six.

"It changed my attitude to food, suddenly we went from having the choice of food you wanted, to people having to make do with the food you can get.

"Now we grow and give food away for free to the local community pantry."

Paul McDonald, chief campaigns officer at Health Equals, said: "It’s scandalous that depending on where you are born in the UK, your life could be cut short by up to 16 years because of things like income, housing, and air quality.

"While individual choices and access to healthcare do impact our health, evidence shows these building blocks have a far stronger impact.

"Too many parts of the UK are at risk of being ‘left behind’ without policies that support these building blocks of health and wellbeing."

To maintain pressure on the government, Health Equals has also launched a petition asking citizens to pledge their MPs to tackle health inequalities. More information can be found on the Health Equals website.