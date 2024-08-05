HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has just published the details of businesses and individuals given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

Among them is Abercarn Store Ltd, a convenience shop on High Street in Abercarn, Caerphilly.

The Premier franchise avoided £41,603 in tax between April 2016 and March 2020.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of growing 300 cannabis plants at house appears in court

They have been charged a penalty of £24,961.80.

The HMRC list is updated every three months.