A GWENT business has been named and shamed on the Government's list of tax defaulters.
HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has just published the details of businesses and individuals given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
Among them is Abercarn Store Ltd, a convenience shop on High Street in Abercarn, Caerphilly.
The Premier franchise avoided £41,603 in tax between April 2016 and March 2020.
They have been charged a penalty of £24,961.80.
The HMRC list is updated every three months.
