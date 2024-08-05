RSPCA Cymru has opened applications for its new 'super campaigners' volunteering role.

This role allows individuals to immerse themselves in RSPCA campaigning activities aimed at improving animal welfare.

Super campaigners can perform tasks in their own time, some of which may take only a few minutes, like social media sharing.

Others may be more time-consuming, such as distributing leaflets and posters in the community.

Roles may also include attending and helping prepare for freshers' fairs, engaging with Members of the Senedd, and assisting the RSPCA in enhancing the lives of animals through Wales-specific campaigns.

All that is needed for this role is a laptop and wifi.

At present, the application process requires only a written application followed by reference checks, with no interviews.

RSPCA campaigns officer, Christa Harwood, said: "We know that there are so many animal lovers across Wales who want to support our work and for every kind.

"This is such an exciting chance for members of the public to get more involved in our campaigns and help deliver a real difference for animals across Wales – and England too."

She added that successful applicants will be able to develop interpersonal skills, written communication skills, political knowledge and independent working abilities amongst other skills.

Judith Vaughan is a super campaigner who organised a litter pick in her community.

If you’re interested in making a difference for animals in Wales, you can apply on the RSPCA's website.