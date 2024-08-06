The event on July 12, raised £100,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

The Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor featured the prince, who became the royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance in February 2023, playing as part of the U.S. Polo Assn. team.

The US Polo Assn. team defended the title they won last year in the round-robin format.

Other teams included the Brand Machine Group and BP Healthcare Polo team.

The Wales Air Ambulance was chosen as one of 11 charities benefitting from the event, with other beneficiaries including SHOUT, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious, and The Royal Marsden.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance charity chief executive, said: "This is the second year in a row that Wales Air Ambulance has been chosen as one of 11 charity beneficiaries of The Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup.

"This is truly humbling for us.

"Wales Air Ambulance has become a vital part of the emergency response in Wales and we need to raise £11.2 million every year to keep our helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

"The funds we received following last year’s Royal Polo Cup event were a huge step towards meeting that target.

"To put that into context, we attended nearly 4,000 emergencies during 2023. We have attended over 50,000 missions since our inception in 2001."

The Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup comes as a result of the help and support received from numerous sponsors and event partners, including Out-Sourcing Inc, Guards Polo Club, U.S. Polo Assn., Brand Machine Group, BP Healthcare, Lugano Diamonds, Audi, AP&Co, The Cox Family of Oklahoma, Whispering Angel, and Moët Chandon.

In his support for the charity, David M. Matsumoto of Out-Sourcing Inc., said: "Out-Sourcing and I are honoured to support the charity polo match.

"Knowing that this polo event will raise much-needed funds for eleven incredible charities aligns perfectly with the company’s own charitable ethos."