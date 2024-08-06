With the National Eisteddfod, said to be a 'great place to see Welsh culture in action', underway, the Welsh Government is urging people to share their thoughts about its vision for Wales' culture sector.

People are invited to participate up until close of play on September 4.

The draft Priorities for Culture focuses on three main areas: bringing people together through culture, promoting Wales as a "nation of culture," and ensuring the culture sector is resilient and sustainable.

Underpinning these three priorities are 20 draft ambitions which include making culture accessible to everyone in Wales, fostering relationships at home and abroad through culture, and assisting the sector thrive now and in the future.

The draft priorities are said to apply to the whole culture sector of Wales, from national organisations to grassroots projects.

People across Wales, including members of the public, are needed to step forward and share their input regarding this consultation.

Jane Hutt, cabinet secretary for culture, social justice, Trefnydd and chief whip, said: "The National Eisteddfod is a great place to see Welsh culture in action and, as a government, we are ambitious in our vision for the sector now and in the future.

"Culture plays an incredibly important role in people’s lives, bringing them together with others and supporting social justice.

"The draft priorities set the direction for culture in Wales by drawing on the talent and creativity we have within the sector to ensure it is successful and resilient.

"It’s vital we have the opinions of as many people as possible as part of the consultation – we want to ensure the Priorities work for everyone."

For more information about this consultation and to provide your views, people are encouraged to visit the Welsh Government's website.