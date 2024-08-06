Amelia Millett, who was just four years old when dad Adam died in a car crash, sought to honour his memory by hiking Pen y Fan, South Wales's highest peak.

The challenge not only served as a touching tribute but also a fundraiser, raising £1,500 for the Wales Air Ambulance, a vital service that had airlifted Mr Millett to hospital following the crash.

Amelia, from Pontypool, was supported by friends and family, including her mother Tiffany, who recounted how they were given an energising boost when they saw an air ambulance during their hike on August 4.

Amelia's mother Tiffany said: "When we were halfway up the mountain the Wales Air Ambulance flew past us, and that gave us a massive push to get to the top."

The 12-year-old Abersychan Comprehensive School pupil smashed her initial fundraising target of £250.

The Millett family have supported Wales Air Ambulance since her dad's death and have raised around £40,000 in total for the charity.

Amelia took on the hike in memory of her dad (Image: Wales Air Ambulance)

The Wales Air Ambulance charity is an essential service, needing to raise £11.2 million every year to ensure the helicopters and rapid response vehicles remain operational.

Reflecting on Amelia's endeavour, Abi Pearce, regional fundraising manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: "Congratulations to Amelia for completing her hike up Pen y Fan.

"What a special girl Amelia is; despite what she has been through, she wanted to raise funds for the charity that tried to save her dad’s life.

"At just 12 years old, Amelia wanted to fundraise in memory of her dad, which is so touching and a lovely tribute."

Amelia was adamant about embarking on this cause individually.

Her determination and account of loss have been a testament to the strength that the Wales Air Ambulance inspires.

In admiration of Amelia's special bond with her dad, her mother Tiffany reflected on their family's journey with the service that tried so desperately to save Adam's life.

Mrs Millett said: "The Wales Air Ambulance was called out to her dad and they honestly were amazing and tried everything to keep him here.

"There aren't enough words to describe the help they give to people, and they should definitely get more recognition for their work."

You can still support Amelia by donating on her GoFundMe page.