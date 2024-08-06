In 2018, the owner, Jess, opened the first coffee shop in Abergavenny after returning from travelling in New Zealand.

In a Facebook Post, she said: "Thrilled to announce our second location – Bean & Bread Rogerstone!

"Opening a site here feels like coming home after growing up in the Newport area & I’ve always wanted to give back to the community.

The interior of the original coffee shop is designed with a Scandinavian influence to create a warm and cosy atmosphere.

It is well known for its various plants that help create a touch of greenery and tranquillity for customers.

The coffee shop also offers an all-day brunch menu which changes seasonally, and everything is made to order and sourced from local suppliers.

The interior of the new location is equally impressive and also has lots of plants and greenery.

The interior of the new coffee shop (Image: Bean & Bread)

Outside 'The Nook' in Rogerstone when it was still open and the new coffee shop (Image: File/Bean & Bread)

In a Facebook post, she said: "The moment I laid eyes on The Nook, I knew it was the perfect spot."

The walking route from Rogerstone train station to the coffee shop's new branch location. (Image: Google) The location of their second coffee shop, Bean & Bread, 4 St. Johns Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport NP10 9FL, is only a short walk away from the nearby train station.

What used to be there?





The coffee shop's location used to be the home of the restaurant, The Nook, which had its last day of service on Friday 26th April, 2024.

In November 2022, Adam Davies of The Nook was named Chef of the Month by the Argus' sister publication Voice magazine.

Outside The Nook in Rogerstone when it was still open (Image: The Nook)