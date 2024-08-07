The Chepstow Show is an annual agricultural event where families and friends travel to Chepstow racecourse from all over South Wales and other parts of the UK to attend.

It has been hosted annually by the Chepstow Agricultural Society since the 1920s.

The 2024 show is full of events. The stage area known as the Main Ring will feature the Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Display, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a display by the Usk Valley Working Gundog Club.

Chepstow Show has been described as an annual celebration of the best of local community, such as rural trades, talents and tastes.

There will be the traditional parades of livestock and vintage vehicles, such as cars and tractors.

Craft & Food Halls will be available to visit, and you can also take a look at the entries in the Homecraft & Horticulture Marquee.

The show is open to all and usually hosts around 5,000 people.

Attendees can enter one of the many classes, to showcase your goods and services or just to enjoy a family day out.

There is lots of fun to be had for the children, including rides and ice cream stands.

Entry is from 9am with the ‘Main Ring programme’ starting at 10am. Tickets can be bought in advance or on the day. Adults enter for £12 and under 16's can enter free of charge.

Chepstow Agricultural Society is looking for volunteers to help set up and take down the show, if you would like to help you can email chepstowshow@hotmail.co.uk.