OWNERS of a local chippy and takeaway in Caerphilly have been left 'delighted' after receiving top marks in their latest food hygiene rating.
Express Takeaway in Castle View Shopping Centre, located on Cae Meillion in Caerphilly, received a visit from Food Standards Agency inspectors on July 22, 2024.
The owners at Express Takeaway Caerphilly said they were "thrilled" to announce they have been awarded a '5' rating by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
The added: "We are delighted and so proud after receiving news of being awarded a ‘5' Food Hygiene rating.
"A special thank you to our hard working team at Express Takeaway Caerphilly and also a big shout out to our amazing customers for their continued support.
"We’re committed to maintaining the high standards our customers have already experienced and will continue to exceed all expectations."
Along with a 'Very Good' for their cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, the Express Takeaway team received a 'Good' rating for their hygienic food handling and management of food safety.
The takeaway owners said it's "heart-warming" to receive positive feedback from online and face-to-face customers.
When the takeaway announced their good news about the hygiene rating, Express Takeaway fans called it the "Best fish around," with another calling the eatery "amazing!!"
