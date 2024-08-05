A PEDESTRIAN in their seventies attended hospital following an incident in Gwent on Monday afternoon. 

Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Somerset Street in Abertillery at around 1.40pm on Monday, August 5. 

Officers attended the scene along with a paramedic from the Welsh Ambulance Service. 

The incident involved one car and a pedestrian in his seventies. 

The man attended hospital as a precaution, while the road was confirmed as re-opened just after 4pm on Monday. 