A PEDESTRIAN in their seventies attended hospital following an incident in Gwent on Monday afternoon.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Somerset Street in Abertillery at around 1.40pm on Monday, August 5.
Officers attended the scene along with a paramedic from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The incident involved one car and a pedestrian in his seventies.
The man attended hospital as a precaution, while the road was confirmed as re-opened just after 4pm on Monday.
