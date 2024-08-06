Activities, including for children with disabilities and those who need additional support, are taking place across Cwmbran.

Cwmbran Community Council is working with Torfaen Play Service to run sessions for five to 11-year-olds at Llantarnam, Nant Celyn, Coed Eva, Our Ladys of the Angels School, Woodlands and Greenmeadow primary schools and for those aged eight to 12 at Cwmbran High School.

All children attending sessions at the schools are given a breakfast and hot lunch, free of charge and all have more than 100 children attending every day.

A play and activity camp is also taking place for eight to 12-year-olds, with an average of 150 youngsters attending daily, at Cwmbran Stadium.

Children with disabilities or who need additional support can receive one to one, or two to one, support at Victory Church, Greenmeadow and St Dials Community Centre, Thornhill Community Centre and Mount Pleasant Hall.

Cwmbran Community Council chair Councillor Chris Morgan said “As a Council we are committed to supporting this vital activity in the summer holidays, it’s always amazing to see the numbers of children, staff and volunteers enjoying themselves and enjoying healthy activity and fun across the whole area, we also appreciate the settings where extra support is needed, supporting every child’s right to play, the investment by the Community Council of over £90,000 is vital in ensuring wide and varied delivery across Cwmbran.”

Staff and volunteers attend a five-day training programme.