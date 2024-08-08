The show, which returned last year following the covid pandemic with the 'lite' version of events, is set to welcome more than 5,000 visitors across the showground on Redbrook Road on August 18.

This year, the show promises a whole day of exciting activities for families and is said to be bigger and better than last year.

Live music will be on stage from 11am, with performances from Two Gals And A Guy, Rock Choir, Acoustic Roots, Borderlines, Owen Black and Drift.

The Main Ring will boast a variety of events, including the Scurry, Pony Club mounted games, Tug of War, falcon displays, equestrian team relay and a vintage parade.

Other attractions include the mini pony show, fun dog show, kids' circus skills, agri-hub displays, young handler classes, laser clays and crafts.

There will also be food and drink, as well as shopping opportunities.

Mike Herbert, chairperson of the Monmouthshire Show, said: "We’re so excited about the upcoming show - there really will be a fantastic range of things to see and do.

"As well as watching the Main Ring events, people often want to get more involved themselves - so we’ve increased the number of interactive activities on offer.

"We’ve also got a fantastic line-up of bands and groups taking to the main stage this year, which I’m really looking forward to.

"As with everything else, we’ve aimed to keep them as local as possible, and hope this serves as some great exposure for them too.

"The Monmouthshire Show really needs the support of the local community to make it a success though – so we look forward to seeing many of you there."

Discounted tickets can be purchased online at the Monmouth Show website.

Last year, the show returned successfully after the pandemic, welcoming thousands of visitors.

The sun shone bright over Monmouth Show, which welcomed more than 5,000 visitors and participants to the showground.