Torfaen council planners said the five metre wide and 5.5m long garage with an “appropriate” 4.2m pitched roof at a home named The Rocks was in keeping with a neighbouring garage and didn’t consider it would have an “overly dominating or harmful impact” on Church Lane in Trevethin, Pontypool.

It was also considered the garage, which will be set back from the road, wouldn’t be of a height or scale that is overbearing and the neighbouring property is at a higher level.

A condition will require materials on the external walls are acceptable before any works take place.

The existing garage which will be demolished, is unsuitable for protected species such as bats and as it is well maintained unlikely to support nesting birds, but the applicant will have to provide the two nest boxes promised as an ecological mitigation before the garage is in use.