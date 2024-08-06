Officers from Gwent Police’s Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) unit have been investigating reports of dangerous driving and vehicles racing on roads in the Newport area.

A 20-year-old from Newport was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving, promoting a race/speed trial between motor vehicles on a public highway, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

The man has since been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Sergeant Sean Fletcher said: “We’ve received numerous reports of illegal street racing and vehicle meets which are causing serious disruption and anti-social behaviour across Gwent.

“We'll continue to work with our partners from GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership; councils; and joint emergency services to combat this type of behaviour on our roads.

“We'll take action against drivers who are dangerous and anti-social and flaunt the safety of members of the public and laws in place to protect us all.

“We hope this arrest will act as a warning to those who are planning to organise, attend, or engage in this manner of dangerous driving or behaviour.”

If you have any information which could assist with our ongoing investigation into dangerous driving and illegal street racing in the Newport area, contact Gwent Police via the website, direct message us on Facebook or X, or call us on 101, quoting log reference 2400227755.