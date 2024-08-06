In what is a positive push in their media coverage, the airport is celebrating a three-year partnership with Loganair.

It comes off the back of the airport announcing new TUI flights to Barbados and Cancun.

And in an added boost, last month, with Labour sweeping into power in Westminster as well as holding the keys to control in Wales, the country’s national airport was set to receive more than £206 million to boost passenger numbers and improve facilities

Welsh Government economy minister Ken Skates announced Cardiff would target two million passengers a year and develop its maintenance, cargo and sustainable aviation facilities as part of a new ten-year funding deal.

However, this seems a big challenge, especially according to transport, policy and economy expert at South Wales University Professor Stuart Cole who previously told us one of the significant issues for Cardiff is having such a big competitor on its doorstep – aka Bristol Airport.

“Cardiff lost the competitive edge 20 years ago when they lost Easyjet and Ryanair,” explained Professor Cole.

“At the time Cardiff was unable to meet the conditions set by the airlines which Bristol could meet, and getting those airlines back is nearly impossible.”

The difficulty for Cardiff Airport? Bristol Airport. That's according to one expert (Image: Newsquest)

Scottish Airline Loganair sticking with Cardiff Airport

It has been three years since Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, launched direct flights from Cardiff to Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

The national airport for Wales marked the third anniversary with an online competition for followers to win a pair of free tickets on the route.

On the partnership, Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “I and the entire Airport team want to say thank you to Loganair.

“It’s been amazing to see customers enjoy the advantages of using the Loganair flights, connecting two great countries in the UK.

“These convenient flights help families and businesses stay connected.

“We look forward to Loganair increasing choice on the route, serving the people of Wales and Scotland through Cardiff Wales Airport.”

Loganair have been flying in and out of Cardiff for three years (Image: Supplied)

Luke Lovegrove, CCO of Loganair, said: “It’s extremely rewarding to be celebrating this special milestone with Cardiff Wales Airport.

“We are proud to operate the only flight linking the Scottish and Welsh capitals, providing vital connectivity between two significant regional cities and supporting leisure and business travel.”