Mark Davies, 62, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale was charged with two counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child and one of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The prosecution claimed he had done so between January 1, 2022 and March 23, 2023.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the offences were withdrawn after it was confirmed that the defendant has passed away.