A MAN who had faced child abuse images allegations has died.
Mark Davies, 62, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale was charged with two counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child and one of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
The prosecution claimed he had done so between January 1, 2022 and March 23, 2023.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the offences were withdrawn after it was confirmed that the defendant has passed away.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article