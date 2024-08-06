It seemed like everyone had an opinion when Dinas Powys resident Anya Clements revealed a mural of the Gavin and Stacey characters painted on the side of her house – even Smithy himself James Coden had something to say about it.

Now, someone has gone further than expressing their opinions, but showing them, graffitiing over parts of the now famous mural.

New photos show blue marks drawn over the face of Smithy and yellow symbols and letters painted over the face of Gavin’s mum Pam.

The mural depicts characters Gavin and Stacey, Nessa, Smithy, Mick, Pam, Uncle Bryn and Gwen.

Barry’s very own real/fake Nessa, ‘Knock off Nessa’, who does famous ‘Gavin and Stacey Tours’ on Dave’s coach while dressed up as Nessa, spotted the damage while doing one of her tours.

Known on her passport as Karyn Barrett, ‘Knock off Nessa’/Ms Barrett said whoever defaced the mural should hang their head in shame.

“I'm absolutely appalled and disgusted by the defacing of the amazing Gavin and Stacey mural,” said Ms Barrett.

“This mural is a cherished symbol of our community and our love for the show.

“Whoever has done this should really, really, hang their head in shame for destroying something so meaningful to the local community.”

The mural, painted by artist Tee2Sugars, captured the nation in both a good way and bad, with thousands of people relaying their opinions of having the cast of one of the UK’s most famous sitcoms painted on the side of a house.

Those opinions ranged from ‘OMG that’s awful, they all look deformed’, to ‘smashed the characters fair play.’

The most important opinion though was that of Ms Clement who commented, "it’s so iconic. I just think this looks incredible."

And second most important opinion is probably Smithy himself James Corden, who told Heart Radio breakfast’s Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: “It’s great, I love this so much, it’s amazing.”

Tee2sugars said the inspiration came after the show's co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden - who play Nessa and Smithy - announced there was a final episode coming on Christmas Day this year.

"Originally we were going to paint flowers and some pretty stuff," said Tee2sugars.

"But, due to us finding out that the last episode of Gavin and Stacey was being written, Anya thought it would be a really cool idea to have a little touch upon pop culture."

