Sam Noble, from Pontllanfraith, first opened Air We Go Balloons in 2021, as a way to cope with what she has described as a "really difficult childhood".

She has been haunted by the traumatic events of her past and felt she would never amount to anything, but thanks to the support of her husband, friends and local businesses, is running her own business and working her way off benefits.

She said: "I always wanted to have my own business, and now to be able to have my own physical shop is just amazing - I never thought it would happen.

"From first opening around two and a half years ago, the business is just thriving."

One of the first balloon arches created by Sam Noble Mrs Noble says her past has "spurred her on" and made her believe she can do anything, which has led to securing her very first shop, which is set to open in September.

She added: "I look back at everything that happened to me during my childhood, and I see I've come a long way, and been through so much.

"I'm now at a stage where I’ve accepted what happened and am moving on with my life. I still get emotional looking at my special tattoo, to see how far I’ve come.

"I said to myself I’m walking out of here with my new beginnings, since that day I’ve kept looking forward and don’t want to look back.

"That’s my goal to keep looking forward. My priority is my husband and my son and the business."

Sam also creates festive arches and for special occasions Air We Go Balloons stemmed from Mrs Noble's love of creating cards during lockdown, which grew into gift sets as people requested them online.

Now, she has a huge roster of clients for her balloon arches, and is regularly being booked for big events such as parties and weddings across Gwent and wider Wales.

She admitted that it took her a while to gain the confidence to open up a shop, but thanks to her supportive husband and her landlord, who she has

She said: "My husband was the one who spotted the vacant shop, and with his gentle encouragement I decided it would be a good idea as the business has become so popular - I think it will be good to have a base for everything.

"I get emotional thinking about it as I never thought I could do it but now I’ve got a shop and support of my husband and friends I could do it. Nobody can tell you can’t do something, you just need the right support. That's what I keep telling myself."

Air We Go Balloons is set to open on September 14 at 1 Victoria Terrace in Newbridge.

You can find out more about Air We Go Balloons on Facebook.