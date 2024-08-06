A former Pontypool casino has been put up for auction with a starting price of £75,000.
The former Cashino building on George Street will go under the hammer on September 3, with interested bidders asked to sign up online.
This three storey plus basement property currently lets the first and second floor as offices to a national charity for £3,000 per year. The ground floor and basement are currently vacant, and auctioneers Seel & Co said it appears to be in good order.
There are stairs to the upper floors, with access currently blocked off. There are also basement storage rooms and toilets connected to this unit. There are entrances facing George Street and Osbourne Road.
In the advertisement, Seel & Co said the building has been let at £12,000 per year in the past.
Where is it located?
It is at the address 26 George Street, Pontypool, Gwent, NP4 6BY which is 1.3 miles from Pontypool & New Inn Station.
