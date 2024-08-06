Traffic was congested on the A467 near Main Street in Newbridge around 4pm on Monday, August 5 while a crash was dealt with.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police confirmed there had been an emergency services presence at the scene.

It was also confirmed that two cars - a Fiat and a Hyundai - had been involved, although no injuries were confirmed.

They said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467, Newbridge, at around 3.40pm on Monday 5 August.

"The collision involved two cars - a Fiat and a Hyundai."