13-year-old Millie Bushell from Risca has recently signed with Discvrd Records, who discovered her after her singing teacher and some music producers from London helped her to record a cover acoustic version of Beyoncé’s XO in May.

Millie has previously won awards for her talent, and has even been featured on the reality show Love Island, and has released festive-themed singles as part of her journey to becoming a professional artist.

Dad Andrew says the family hope the recording and the inclusion of her performance on the show help to raise her profile in the same way it did for the likes of Freya Ridings, as they believe she must be one of the youngest artists ever to have their music featured.

He said: "We are all so proud of her! We only found out 20 minutes before the final that Millie’s song was going to feature, but did not know when and how much would be used.

"We were amazed that it was picked to be in the background when Ayo and Jess were reading their vows to each other as it was such an emotional moment.

"Millie’s socials have been going crazy and we are currently in discussions with some tv and radio shows to further publicise Millie and her song!"

Millie has been interviewed on BBC Radio Wales in recent weeks in relation to her single.

In addition to this Millie has a few other amazing experiences coming up.

She was one of the performers at the Stars of Tomorrow production at the Wales Millennium Centre on Tuesday, August 6, is also in the VocalStar UK under 18 karaoke final on Saturday 10th August which you can view online.

You can stream Millie's new single XO on a range of platforms by clicking here.

If you would like to follow Millie's journey to singing stardom, you can follow her on TikTok and Instagram milliebushell_.