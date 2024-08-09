The vaccine will provide protection against the most common childhood respiratory infection for the first time in Wales and the rest of the UK.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a contagious virus that circulates in winter, infecting up to 90 percent of children within the first two years of their life and frequently re-infecting older children and adults.

RSV accounts for approximately 1,000 infant hospitalisations annually in Wales. It can also lead to serious health complications for adults aged over 75, resulting in around 125 deaths every year in Wales.

For most people, RSV infection causes a mild lower respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms, but babies under one year and the elderly are at greatest risk of a more severe infection which could lead to hospitalisation.

Evidence shows the vaccine is safe and offers excellent protection, easing pressure on NHS Wales primary care services during the busy winter months.

The vaccination programme will see those aged 75 to 79 years and pregnant women (from 28 weeks) offered vaccination against RSV for the first time, from September.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Deputy Director of Health Protection and Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “While RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild symptoms, it can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, which could require hospitalisation.

"This vaccination programme will be in place to protect vulnerable groups now and in the future.

“Annually in Wales it is estimated that RSV infection in over 75s is responsible for 7,000-9,000 GP appointments, 700-1,000 hospital admissions and what can be several hundred deaths each year, along with 3,700 infant A&E attendances, 1,000 hospital admissions and 95 ICU admissions.

"The RSV vaccination programme offers the potential to ease pressure on our NHS primary care services by preventing these patients from getting ill in the first place or significantly reducing the likelihood of a severe infection.”