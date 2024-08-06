Concerned locals told Facebook groups that he was last seen near Wentwood Forest and that his car and his phone were left on Caerlicken Lane.

The last known sighting of Marcus was from Ring Doorbell footage where he was walking through the lanes, on his own, away from his vehicle with the registration VA65 FCX.

Gwent Police launched an appeal for information on his whereabouts last Wednesday, July 31.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Marcus Barter, 30, of Newport, who is missing.

"He was last seen at near his home address on the morning of Wednesday 31 July and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Marcus is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top.

"He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and Burberry sliders.

"We’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

"Marcus is urged to get in touch with us."