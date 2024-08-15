Rose Webb has been involved with the show for more than 45 years. She said: "I’m a director and trustee of the Monmouthshire Show Society Ltd and took over as treasurer at our last Annual General Meeting.

"I am also responsible for the management and administration of the Showground, which the society owns outright, and that means I work with our land agent to let the grazing of the land, manage the hire of the Showground for other events and organise the maintenance of the land and facilities."

Mrs Webb recalls being a horse steward, before being tasked with running the Craft Marquee 25 years ago.

Over the years, her sister has been a supporter of the show and her mum was given an MBE for work as a magistrate and with the Red Cross.

She said: "I think that getting involved in different things in the community is in my blood."

Mrs Webb was the first woman to be the chairperson of the show committee back in 2000. She recalls the title discussion that followed and said: "We had the discussion about whether I should be known as the chair or chairman.

"We decided to stick with the title of chairman as, for me, a chair was something you sat on.

"Oh, how things have changed!"

In 2024, she was awarded a British Empire Medal for her services to the community. Mrs Webb said: "I was proud to be included in the honours list at the beginning of this year."

She has held many community roles, including chair of governors at Goodrich Primary School and voluntary administrator of the Goodrich School Meals Association.

On this year's show, she said: "The day itself is so busy that there's very little time to look round and see all our work come together but the process of putting the show on is interesting and challenging and offers a great deal of job satisfaction."

Monmouthshire Show will take place at the Showground on August 18.