This August the Racecourse is home to a plethora of different activities. They are listed here in chronological order.

Bouncy Castle Kingdom

What? The kingdom is an inflatable theme park suitable for ages 3-13, where there will be a chance to meet the characters Bluey & Bingo.

When? Friday, August 9

What time? There will be three, two-hour sessions. Between 10am and 12pm, 12.30pm and 2.30pm, and 3pm to 5pm.

Where? Enter the building via Gate 2.

How much does it cost? £9 per child per session, parking is free, and booking is not required.

Chepstow Show

What? Agricultural Show with a full programme of events in the main ring featuring Little Nippers Terrier & Lurcher display, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Usk Valley Working Gundog Club. There will be a traditional parade of livestock and vintage vehicles. Not forgetting the Craft & Food Halls & the Homecraft & Horticulture Marquee.

Where? Enter the building via Gate 2.

When? Saturday, August 10

What time? Gates open at 8.30am and the livestock shows commence at 10am.

How much does it cost? £12 per person, children (u16s) go free. Tickets are available on their website or on can be bought on the day. Parking is free.

Run Through Events, Chepstow Running Festival

What? A unique chance to run at Chepstow Racecourse. Participants can choose from a 5k, a 10k or half marathon.

When? Saturday, August 17

What time? Gates open at 7.15am and the first race starts at 9.30am.

How much does it cost? To enter the 5k it costs £26, the 10k costs £28 and the half marathon costs £30. Entries must be booked in advance.

You can buy tickets online via their website and parking is free.

Rafael Fairs Car Show

What? This one is for car lovers and car lovers only! There will be hundreds of classic, vintage & retro cars on show plus stalls selling auto jumble, collectors’ items, vintage & retro, as well as food stalls.

When? Sunday, August 18

What time? Gates open at 10am until 4pm.

How much does it cost? £5 public admission, under 16s get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets available on the day or via their website, parking is free.

Young Drivers – on tarmac and off-road experiences

What? Driving experiences for 5 – 17-year-olds alongside an instructor in a real car, learning basic techniques & driving skills in a safe and controlled environment.

When? Tuesday, August 20

How much does it cost and what time? Individual timeslots can be booked directly on Young Drivers website and prior booking is essential. Slots cost £53.99 and start from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

Open Air Cinema showing Mamma Mia

What? An open-air cinema experience broadcasting Mamma Mia on the big screen. Guests can bring their own picket blankets and snacks.

When? Friday, August 23

What time? Gates open at 7.30pm

How much does it cost? Ticket prices start from £16.56 and are available on Chepstow Racecourse’s website. Parking is free.

Bank Holiday Family Fun Day

What? Live racing with a host of family-friendly activities. There will be free entertainment for the kids, including circus skills, face painting, stilt walkers, bouncy castles, all attendees can bring their own picnic.

When? Monday, August 26

What time? Gates open at 11.50am and the first race is at 1.50pm

How much does it cost? Family tickets including two ice-creams cost £40 and can be bought on their website. Individual entry starts from £24. Tickets can be bought in advance or on the day.

A spokesperson for Chepstow Racecourse said: “Chepstow Racecourse isn’t just about thrilling race days - it’s a versatile venue that hosts a wide array of exciting events throughout the year.

“The site is frequently hired out by partnering businesses and organisations to bring you fantastic events, making the site a hub of activity all year round.

“From festivals and car shows to open-air cinema nights, Chepstow Racecourse offers a unique setting for an unforgettable day out.

“Attending events at the site come with plenty of perks including spacious grounds, convenient facilities, and plenty of free parking; it’s the perfect place to enjoy a day of entertainment.

Since these events are hosted by different organisers, specific details may vary, so be sure to check the relevant websites for the most accurate information.