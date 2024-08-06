Mazen Al-Jarwin in 26 years old from Llanrumney, Cardiff but could be located in the area of Gwent.

A spokesperson from the police launched an appeal. They said: "Mazen Al-Jarwin has been reported missing and there is concern for his welfare.

Mazen, 26, from Llanrumney, Cardiff has connections to both Gwent and Bristol."

Anyone who might know of the man's whereabouts is urged to contact South Wales Police through social media, or call 101 quoting reference 2400253580.