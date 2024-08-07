Easylet Lettings, of Llancloudy, Herefordshire, asked for permission to reduce the tree’s “lateral growth” by three metres following an inspection of the trees at its property, Ashfield House, in Mount Pleasant, Chepstow.

Rory Proctor, of RFP Tree and Landscape Services Ltd, who inspected the trees noted that while the Sycamore has “good health and vigour” the “western side of its crown is overhanging a busy highway. Lateral branches are beginning to encroach onto the garage roof.”

The application required approval from Monmouthshire County Council as the tree is in a conservation area.