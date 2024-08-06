Raglan Post Office will move to the Gulf Garage on High Street, Raglan following the resignation of the current postmaster.

The transition, set for Saturday, October 5 at 12.30pm, signals the end of the old location's use as a post office.

The newly refurbished premises at the gulf garage - around 15 metres from the current branch - will be open from Monday, October 7 at 1pm.

Services will largely remain the same, with the exception of vehicle tax renewal.

The move allows a significant increase in service hours, totalling 28 more per week including earlier opening, later closing and no lunchtime breaks.

The new operator plans safety measures, including a marked pedestrian walkway at the premises.

The interior layout will adhere to Post Office specifications to ensure clear access and sufficient space for customers, with special attention to wheelchair users.

The entrance, aisles, and waiting area are designed to be free of obstructions.

The proposed opening hours will be 8am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday.