Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is currently considering plans for a 12 pump bio-gas vehicle fuelling station within the Wales 1 Business Park, in Magor, near Junction 23 A.

It’s intended the station, which could be built on scrub land just west of the Ty Magor hotel, and Monmouthshire County Council Offices, would serve HGVs using the motorway network.

The planning department has confirmed to applicant, CNG Fuels’ planning agent, it won’t require an environmental impact assessment after checking with departments across the authority.