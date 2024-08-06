AN XL Bully dog is to be destroyed after a man pleaded guilty to owning a fighting dog.
Jude Clarke, 40, from Newport admitted committing the offence on Maesglas Crescent on March 28 when he appeared at the city’s magistrates' court.
The defendant was ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.
Clarke, of Maesglas Crescent, was fined £80.
The court ordered that the dog be destroyed.
