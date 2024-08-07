LEON CURLEY, 38, of Maesglas Grove, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on July 12.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DELME CHEESE, 24, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr was jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating and damaging a glass panel worth £379.55 on the front door at JD Wetherspoon pub the Picture House in Ebbw Vale on February 3.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, was banned from the Picture House for two years and has to pay £629.55 in compensation.

MORE NEWS: Man injured after dog was dangerously out of control in Newport

EMILY ROWLANDS, 31, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £47 in compensation after she pleaded guilty to stealing four baguettes and a bottle of water from Greggs and four bottles of wine from Tesco on May 7.

JASON PARLE, 34, of Mill Road, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on April 7.

RHODRI EVANS, 33, of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 26 months after he admitted drink driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pengam Road on July 6.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KYLE DAVID NORMAN, 36, of Llanvair Road, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELLIOT THOMAS SULLIVAN, 33, of Pembroke Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN BARRIE INESON, 56, of Linden Close, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £388 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL LYN BOWD, 36, of the Mount Pleasant Estate, Brynithel, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD GEORGE RUCK, 56, of Caird Street, Chepstow must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW STEPHENS, 36, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN CHARLES WILLIAMS, 65, of Wern Hill, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.