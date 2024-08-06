Office made their way to Bulwark Road to defuse the situation after hearing of the fracas.

Writing on Facebook, locals said that a police presence in the area is not uncommon.

The fight that broke out between the two men saw a police reaction of three patrol cars and one police van attending the scene, as well as at least five police officers.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an altercation between two men outside an address in Bulwark Road, Chepstow at around 6.55pm on Monday 5 August.

“Officers attended and spoke to one of the men believed to be involved. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It has not been confirmed if any arrests were made as a result of the incident.