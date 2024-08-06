Police were called after a fight broke out between two men next to the Lidl supermarket in Chepstow yesterday (Monday, August 5).
Office made their way to Bulwark Road to defuse the situation after hearing of the fracas.
Writing on Facebook, locals said that a police presence in the area is not uncommon.
The fight that broke out between the two men saw a police reaction of three patrol cars and one police van attending the scene, as well as at least five police officers.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an altercation between two men outside an address in Bulwark Road, Chepstow at around 6.55pm on Monday 5 August.
“Officers attended and spoke to one of the men believed to be involved. Enquiries are ongoing.”
It has not been confirmed if any arrests were made as a result of the incident.
