The Welsh Ambulance Service is now accepting nominations for its annual awards ceremony.

People can nominate staff and volunteers across the organisation in 18 categories.

These include the Team of the Year Award and the new Integrated Care Award.

The People’s Choice Award allows the public to thank a team or individual for outstanding care.

People can also nominate a community member for the Public Recognition Award.

This award honours those who selflessly help others in their community.

The 2024 WAST Awards will be held at Newport's International Convention Centre on November 12, 2024.

Welcoming all to nominate, chief executive Jason Killens said: "Our people are the very fabric of the Welsh Ambulance Service and without their incredible efforts, we simply couldn’t do what we do.

"It is entirely fitting that we celebrate their contributions and recognise their achievements over the past year."

The closing date for nominations is 11.59am on August 27, 2024.

Late submissions will not be considered. After the deadline, staff and the public can vote for the winners.

Use #WASTAwards24 to follow online discussions.