Billy Joel will perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday (August 9) in what is his only European performance of 2024.
It has been an action-packed summer for concerts at Principality Stadium, with Joel following performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, P!nk and the Foo Fighters.
Joel is known for hits including Vienna, We Didn’t Start The Fire, Uptown Girl and It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.
Labelled as one of the "most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history" he has carved out a highly decorated music career including six GRAMMY Awards, a TONY Award and has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
Joel's Principality Stadium concert - which will be his first-ever show in Cardiff - is your only chance to catch him in Europe in 2024, and comes off the back of his last UK performance at BST Hyde Park in 2023 which was sold out.
Billy Joel support act
Billy Joel will be joined at Principality Stadium by special guest - platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak.
Isaak is known for songs including Wicked Game and Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing.
Principality Stadium said: "Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone.
"His music and film credits include thirteen critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!.
"His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet."
He has also been a judge on X Factor Australia.
Are there tickets still available for Billy Joel's Principality Stadium performance?
If you haven't managed to secure a ticket to Billy Joel's Cardiff concert yet, don't worry.
There are still a number of resale tickets available via both the AXS and Ticketmaster websites (at the time of writing).
Resale ticket prices range from £56.25 to £547.34.
Principality Stadium seating plan
If you are heading to Principality Stadium for the Billy Joel concert on Friday, you may be wondering where you are sitting or which gate to enter through.
The Principality Stadium fan guide, which can be found on the venue's website here, has all the information you need to know for the big concert including a seating plan - which can be seen below.
The plan shows all the seating areas while also outlining which gate you will need to enter through.
It also outlines all the spots you will be able to get food and drink from while inside the venue.
Key Timings
Billy Joel and special guest Chris Isaak will perform at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday (August 9).
From what time the gates open, to when to expect Joel on stage, here are the key timings for the upcoming gig:
- 3pm - Full road closure begins
- 5pm - Public gates open
- 6.45pm - Chris Isaak on stage
- 8pm - Billy Joel on stage
- 10.20pm - End of concert
- Midnight - Road closured end
Road closures
These road closures will be in place on Friday for Billy Joel's show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Cardiff Council:
From 7am
In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:
- Scott Road
- Park Street
Full city centre road closure from 3pm
The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 3pm and midnight:
- Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)
- Cowbridge Road East (from the Cathedral Road junction to the Westgate Street junction)
- Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- High Street
- Westgate Street
- Castle Street
- Duke Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Caroline Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.
Other road closures
Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.
Roads affected by this include:
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road
- Gorsedd Gardens Road
Traffic on the M4
Motorists travelling on the M4 to the Billy Joel concert are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as the motorway is expected to be "very busy" as a result of the show.
Where possible concert-goers are being asked to use the park and ride facilities available to help "avoid the congestion in Cardiff".
Getting to Principality Stadium
Train
Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for Wales (TfW) services will be operating to and from Cardiff on Friday for Billy Joel's concert at Principality Stadium.
There will also be a queuing system in place outside of the Cardiff Central station.
Bus
There are a number of bus/coach options available to get you to the concert including:
- Stagecoach
- Cardiff Bus
- Adventure Travel
- Big Green Coach
Park and Ride
There will be an event day park and ride facility available to help people get to the concert at Cardiff City Stadium (£15).
You can find out more information on this service via the Cardiff council website here.
Parking
If you are looking to drive into the event there are several parking options available.
You can visit the Front Row Parking website or use any of the Cardiff city centre car parks:
- North Road Car Parks
- St David's Shopping Centre
- John Lewis
- Capitol Shopping Centre
- NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road)
There is also event day parking available at the Civic Centre and Sophia Gardens - both £20 for cars and £30 for coaches.
