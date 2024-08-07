Brecon Carreg, the event's sponsor, and Kidney Wales, its charity partner, are emphasising the link between hydration, running performance and kidney function.

Kidneys play several critical roles in bodies, such as filtering waste, balancing fluids, and producing red blood cells.

Keeping them healthy is essential, and proper hydration is central to this process, facilitating waste removal, preventing kidney stones, and reducing the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Ross Evans, managing director at Kidney Wales, said: "At Kidney Wales we want to ensure everyone is taking the steps they can to look after these vital organs, and staying well hydrated is crucial.

"We’re thrilled to be working alongside Brecon Carreg at this year’s CDF 10K to raise awareness of how something as simple as drinking water, can have a myriad of benefits in maintaining healthy kidneys."

Eleri Morgan, Brecon Carreg’s brand manager, said: "Brecon Carreg is extremely proud to sponsor the CDF 10K.

"As the official water partner for Run 4 Wales events we know how important it is to keep runners hydrated, not only to ensure their optimum health and performance while taking part but, as has been highlighted, in helping to maintain other areas of health, such as that of our kidneys."

Run 4 Wales race director Steve Brace, a double Olympic marathoner, said: "Hydration is vital, especially when exercising, as you’ll be losing more water than you normally would through sweat.

"On an average day it’s recommended you should drink around eight glasses of water (two litres), but this should increase when you exercise – or for the boffins, that’s about 1ml of water for every calorie you burn."