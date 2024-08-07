A previous plan for a home on the site, on Ffrwd Road leading to Abersychan Comprehensive School, was refused by Torfaen Borough Council with the decision upheld at appeal.

But though an objection was made to the council the new three storey, two-bedroom, detached house with a ‘Juliet’ balcony to the front wouldn’t be “in keeping with the predominantly Georgian street” it design impressed the planning department which has approved the plans.

It said the proposed design “has improved considerably” on the application refused at appeal and planning officer Mia McAndrew stated in her report: “The proposed modern dwelling would have a unique and attractive appearance compared to the refused clunky design.”

The site was sold by the council and the five diagonal steps are supported by red brick walls but since the access, which is controlled by a black metal gate was closed, the site has been taken over by Japanese knotweed.

A planning condition will require applicant Beth Jones of Beth Jones Properties to show how the invasive plant will be removed and no groundworks will be allowed to take place until it is eradicated.

A 3D image showing how the new house approved for the site on Ffrwyd Road, Abersychan could look. (Image: Torfaen County Borough Council planning file.)

Ms McAndrew also said a house would have less of an impact on the two homes either side than the steps which allowed those using them to overlook the properties.

Inability to provide off-street parking was also listed as a reason for refusal at the appeal and the new application has accepted visibility issues can’t be overcome so has proposed only one, on-street, space.

Though that is one short of the council’s standard for a two-bedroom property it is “considered acceptable on balance due to the sustainable location” with the street in walking distance of local amenities and bus services are available.