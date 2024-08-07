The Austin Grange development is being built by the Caerphilly station park-and-ride, with United Welsh stating it will have "excellent community connections" and be close to the town centre's shops and schools.

The mix of houses and apartments will be available for rent by the not-for-profit housing organisation United Welsh.

All homes will be "off gas" and built with high energy efficiency standards.

These plans are part of United Welsh's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and creating cost-effective living spaces.

Victoria Bolton, director of development and regeneration at United Welsh, said: "It’s important that our new homes meet the diverse needs of communities in Caerphilly, giving options for people to downsize or move to a larger family home.

"The Austin Grange development will bring homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, including one and two-bedroom apartments, to a great location in Caerphilly borough."

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, will manufacture the timber frame structures for the homes from their factory in Caerphilly.

The structures will arrive on site complete with fitted insulation and windows, with the build then finished on-site by development contractor Morganstone.

United Welsh currently provides almost 2,500 affordable homes across Caerphilly and intends to build 1,300 homes across South Wales in the next five years.

The new Austin Grange development is scheduled for completion in late 2025.