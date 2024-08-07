The council currently provides the ECO Flex scheme as part of the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) partnership of ten local authorities across South East Wales.

A new report shows the number of residents who have applied for the scheme – which centres around retrofitting properties with low energy efficiency performance – has been “poor”, however, and not matched the numbers that it had expected.

ECO Flex provides homeowners and the private rental sector with air source heat pumps, solar panels and insulation – and its eligibility criteria include people on lower incomes or with certain health conditions.

Just five installations have reportedly been completed in Newport under the current Cardiff Capital Region system, which uses a sole energy provider.

Uptake elsewhere, especially in rural parts of Wales, has been “significantly higher”, the council said in its report.

The “alternative model” outside of the Cardiff Capital Region area sees councils either managing their own installers or partnering with Warm Wales – a community interest company which tackles fuel poverty, a service that is not available in Newport.

The Newport City Council report notes “multiple advantages” of switching to a deal with Warm Wales, including an increased range of suppliers, and “better opportunities” for marketing the scheme.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change at Newport City Council, has signed off on the plan to switch to the Warm Wales model, owing to the council’s desire to “establish a uniform approach that aligned with its carbon reduction objectives”.

The switch will not cost the council any money, according to the report, which states any costs will be covered by a “small” levy of £150 on installers for every application that is assessed by the body.