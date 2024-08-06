A 34-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested and charged after firing a gun with 'intent to cause fear and violence.'
The man released a shot from the firearm in the late evening on Thursday, August 1.
A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: "Ben Lawrence, 34, from Caerau, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and driving without a licence.
"Officers were called to report of a firearm being discharged in Heol Pant y Deri just before 11.20pm on Thursday, August 1."
Lawrence was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 6).
