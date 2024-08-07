Christopher Quirk, 31, of Clos Claerwen, Blackwood is accused of attacking the alleged victim in the Llanbradach area of Caerphilly last month.

The prosecution alleges he did so on July 5.

Quick denied charges of non-fatal strangulation and assault by beating.

The defendant will go on trial on February 25 next year.

The case is expected to last between two and three days.

Quick was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.