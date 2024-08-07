The Royal Forest of Dean Orchestra is set to host the orchestral workshop day on Saturday, September 7, inside St Mary's Priory Church.

The free-entry event will run from 10am until 5pm, welcoming musicians from the area, as well as talent across the south west and beyond. This includes musicians from west Wales, Shropshire and East Anglia.

The orchestra is set to study Gustav Holst’s renowned composition, The Planets.

They will be under the guidance of esteemed conductor Thomas Payne, who has substantial experience collaborating with The Royal Opera House, Scottish Ballet, and The London Symphony Orchestra.

A spokesperson for The Royal Forest of Dean Orchestra said: "We’re really delighted to be able to welcome Tom back; he conducted us in the early part of his career and we have been following his progress with great interest.

"We are also thrilled to be playing The Planets. It’s 150 years since the birth of Holst so it seems all the more special."

The church will remain open, inviting the community to soak up the atmosphere and performance created by the 75-plus strong orchestra.

An informal public performance of the entire piece will take place around 4pm, with visitors encouraged to experience the sound and ambience.

While the day is completely free, a collection will be taken for the maintenance of the church, ensuring the preservation of its historical and cultural significance for future generations.