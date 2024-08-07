This comes in the backdrop of last year's successful event where 17 scarecrows displayed around the Catbrook area wowed viewers.

The goal this year is to rise above the previous count to give the public even more scarecrows to admire and vote for.

With a theme of 'Anything Goes', competitors will certainly have ample room for creativity.

The event's rules state that the winner will be decided through an online public vote.

This will be done after everyone has had the chance to follow the Scarecrow Trail and submit their voting forms.

Prizes will be revealed at the village's Pub Night on September 6, following the conclusion of the event. Those wishing to participate need to create a scarecrow and showcase it on their property.

The Scarecrow Trail enables contestants to see and cast online votes for their preferred creations.

The entry and voting forms have been made available online this year on the Catbrook website.

The competition has particular rules that participants must follow; all creative entries, irrespective of age, are welcomed from those who reside in Catbrook, Broadstone, Whitelye and Parkhouse.

Participants can make more than one scarecrow however, only one entry per household is allowed.

The organisers have further emphasised the requirement for scarecrows to be family-friendly and in good taste.

Pre-moulded or commercially available masks are however not allowed.

The display of scarecrows should be on the participants' properties such that they are viewable from the road or a public right of way, and secured so that it will not pose any harm or annoyance to others.

The deadline to register scarecrows is August 12, 2024, on the Catbrook website.

Completed scarecrows need to be on display by 10am on August 19, 2024.

The Scarecrow Trail officially gets underway from 10am on August 19 and will end at 5pm on September 4, 2024.

The name of each scarecrow ought to be clearly visible to make it easy for voters to select their favourite.

Finally, a Scarecrow Trail map will be available for download to guide enthusiasts along the scarecrow path from August 19, 2024.