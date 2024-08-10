A MAN has appeared in court accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman and of false imprisonment.
Mark Williams, 54, from Pontypool has been charged with five counts of assault by penetration and one of false imprisonment.
The prosecution claims he did so between November 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.
Williams, of Bridge Street, Griffithstown is due to stand trial.
The defendant was granted conditional bail after he appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
