Housing association Bron Afon was granted planning permission for 39 new homes at the site of the former Pontymoile Primary School in St Matthews Road, Pontypool in 2016 with the development completed in 2018.

It has now provided details of landscaping and tree planting for the small amenity area at the site which will include a 1.2 metre high grass mound.

The trees will be native species and its planned for clearance works to take place before the bird nesting season.

Ornamental grass areas will be regularly cut and will with shrub areas to be left neat and “weed free”.

However there will also be wildflower areas which once established will only be cut in early spring, before growth starts, and in October after all the wildflower seeds have been spread and cuttings will be removed from site.

There will also be fencing around the play area.