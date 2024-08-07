Maindee Unlimited has announced that 'Full Colour Maindee' will happen at the end of September 2024.

This street art festival will see a range of artists creating large-scale murals to brighten up Maindee.

The project is aimed at completely changing the look of the area, making it more attractive for residents and visitors.

Alison Starling, a trustee of Maindee Unlimited, said: "Our goal is to completely change Maindee’s look, with really exciting art much like the street art seen in cities like Bristol.

"But alongside the art we’ll be working to improve other areas too, increasing green spaces and facilities to make the area much more attractive and vibrant for visitors and residents."

Beyond just celebrating street art, Full Colour Maindee serves as a catalyst for community revival.

Shop owners and residents with substantial spaces are urged to participate in the initiative.

There’s funding available for property improvements and shop front enhancements through a partnership between Newport Council, Maindee Unlimited, and the UK Government.

Project manager John Hallam encouraged involvement, saying: "Most people in Maindee will be familiar with the Maindee Unlimited team and the work we've been doing here for many years.

"We have good relationships with many of the business owners in the main business district.

"We invite everyone to reach out to us as soon as possible."

A festival launch on August 10 will offer a glimpse into the exciting activities planned.

From 2pm to 6pm at Maindee Triangle, the event will have live music, performance painting, and a chance to engage with the artists and project teams.

Art coordinator, Andy O'Rourke, said: "I'm excited to be working with such a talented group of artists.

"This project has the potential to transform Maindee and bring a fresh, vibrant atmosphere to the area."