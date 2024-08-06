On August 6, it was officially confirmed Eluned Morgan, the former health minister, will be the first female First Minister of Wales.

But if you were shown a photograph of the next First Minister, would you recognize her?

We walked around Newport City Centre and showed people a photograph of the next First Minister.

Jess, of Abertillery, was the only person to get close to identifying the next Welsh leader.

Although she didn’t know her name, she recognized her as the minister for health and social care and that she was the next First Minster.

“I don’t have time for Labour, but she can’t do a worse job than the men have been doing. Hopefully, she will see it from a women’s point of view.”

Many people I spoke to expressed that they ‘don’t really follow politics’ and ‘don’t know much about it'.

So, I asked, the following question: “If you had the chance to sit down with the new First Minister, perhaps over a cup of tea, what would you ask her do to improve your life and your community?’

All the people I spoke to said the same thing - the new First Minister needs to bring the high street back to life.

Leon Brond, 72, who moved to the city in the 1970s, said: “It was beautiful here, I came back because I missed Newport. It is not the market I remember, not like in the old days.

“I don’t support Labour, but I hope she does a better job to get more people in the town, more businesses to open back up – it would be better for all of Wales.”

Denise Jacobs, 74, has lived in Newport for 25 years, she said: “The high street has changed. It is supposed to be a city. When I first came down here to live, everything was busy and bussing.”

Max Studley (on the right) and Chris McDonald (on the left) (Image: Newsquest)

Chris McDonald, co-owner of Newport Gaming Company LTD, said: “I don’t think gender really play much of a part in how you do politics.”

His co-owner, Max Studley said: “I would probably try and talk about the reforms to small businesses in lower affluent areas of Wales, such as Newport.

“There are more closed shops than those with anything in them. The ones that open are vape shops and convenience stores.

“There has been a definite decline, but there has never been anything around us.”

Jess, of Abertillery said: "I grew up in Blaenau Gwent. I moved back five years ago. I couldn't believe how many buildings had closed down."

Walter Amdukwe, 45, an agency nurse, who travels to different hospitals said he had finished a shift that morning.

He said he was looking for a hotel to rest in before his evening shift later that day, but all the affordable ones had closed down – including the one behind him.

“I have just been seeing empty buildings that have maybe gone bust or closed. There is too much tax on them.

“If they could improve this, the city centre would be a nice place for a tourist like me. It will encourage people to come here again.

“If she can do something to encourage business growth in the city centre, it would be beneficial to the local community.”